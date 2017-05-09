Country star Jason Aldean, pregnant wife Brittany Kerr literally put a bun in the oven

It appears Jason Aldean has been doing some baking — the kind that results in a baby announcement photo shoot.

The country star and his wife, "American Idol" alum Brittany Kerr, are expecting their first child together, taking to Instagram on Monday to share the news with a few Pinterest-ready pregnancy pictorials complete with "baby mama" and "baby daddy" T-shirts.

"SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!" Kerr, 28, wrote. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep. This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"

Kerr's image showed Aldean touching her belly and featured a bed in the background sprinkled with pink and blue balloons.