Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- A third 'Hellboy' is coming -- without Guillermo del Toro or Ron Perlman
- Jimmy Kimmel slams critics of his healthcare plea
- ABC announces revival of 'American Idol' next season
- Watch Harry Styles soar in new 'Sign of the Times' video
- Debra Messing gave an impassioned speech at the GLAAD Media Awards
- Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black said 'I do' in an English castle
- See the new trailers for 'It,' 'Wonder Woman' and more summer blockbusters
- Got college expenses? Nicki Minaj might pay them
Country star Jason Aldean, pregnant wife Brittany Kerr literally put a bun in the oven
|Nardine Saad
It appears Jason Aldean has been doing some baking — the kind that results in a baby announcement photo shoot.
The country star and his wife, "American Idol" alum Brittany Kerr, are expecting their first child together, taking to Instagram on Monday to share the news with a few Pinterest-ready pregnancy pictorials complete with "baby mama" and "baby daddy" T-shirts.
"SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!" Kerr, 28, wrote. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep. This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"
Kerr's image showed Aldean touching her belly and featured a bed in the background sprinkled with pink and blue balloons.
The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer, 40, shared a family portrait on his Instagram account in which they are lounging in the kitchen with their dogs while a single bun sits in an open oven. He added that it's "been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven"
No word yet on how far along Kerr is nor the gender of the baby.
The new baby will be the first child for Kerr and the third for the country hit-maker. He has two daughters — Kendyl, 9, and Keeley, 14 — from his 12-year marriage to Jessica Ussery that ended in April 2013.
Aldean and Kerr — the former NBA cheerleader he was caught kissing in a bar while he was still married to Ussery in 2012 — officially debuted as a couple at the CMT Awards in Nashville in 2014 and tied the knot in Mexico in 2015.