'Dark Tower' stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey give us a reason to wake up tomorrow

Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba engaged in a little Stephen King-inspired smack talk online Tuesday, tweeting back and forth in what we presume are the voices of their characters in "The Dark Tower," which hits theaters in August.

It's all a promo for a promo: A full-length trailer for the movie version of King's eight-book series comes out Wednesday, and this is the tease. So we have to ask, is it still marketing if you enjoy it?