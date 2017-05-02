ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

'Dark Tower' stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey give us a reason to wake up tomorrow

Christie D'Zurilla
Matthew McConaughey as Walter, left, and Idris Elba as Roland in "The Dark Tower." (Ilze Kitshoff / Columbia Pictures)
Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba engaged in a little Stephen King-inspired smack talk online Tuesday, tweeting back and forth in what we presume are the voices of their characters in "The Dark Tower," which hits theaters in August.

It's all a promo for a promo: A full-length trailer for the movie version of King's eight-book series comes out Wednesday, and this is the tease. So we have to ask, is it still marketing if you enjoy it? 

Fans then proceeded to one-up the stars — and one another — in reply as they shared their joy ... 

So, see you all Wednesday morning? Someone bring coffee. Make it "Dark," if you don't mind. 

