New 'Dunkirk' trailer drops viewers into WWII chaos

The trailer for director Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" dropped Friday, revealing a movie in the spirit of "Saving Private Ryan" and the HBO series "Band of Brothers."

"Dunkirk" tells the tale of a key moment in World War II, when hundreds of thousands of British and Allied soldiers were surrounded by German forces on the beaches of Dunkirk, France, and had to be evacuated while under heavy German fire. The drama plays out in epic fashion on land, sea and air.

"For British people, Dunkirk is pretty much in our DNA," Nolan told The Times in March. "It’s not so well-known here …. A lot of people today don’t know the story, and I think it’s one of the greatest stories in human history."

Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy appear in the film along with newcomer Fionn Whitehead — "For the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns," the "Interstellar" director said — whose character Tommy is the audience's ticket into this moment in spring 1940.

“These young and inexperienced soldiers are thrown into this dire, brutal situation," Whitehead, 20, told The Times in April, "and you follow Tommy on this journey as he tries to get home.”

"Dunkirk" hits theaters on July 21.