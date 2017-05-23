Elisabeth Moss and BBC America join forces for Typhoid Mary limited series

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss is wasting no time in lining up new projects.

BBC America announced Tuesday its partnership with Moss and Annapurna Television in developing "Fever," a limited series focused on the tale of "Typhoid Mary."

The series will adapt the novel of the same name, written by Mary Beth Keane and set in early 20th-century New York, where Mary Mallon is unknowingly transmitting typhus to those around her.

"She was an immigrant in turn-of-the-century New York, a time of huge change and progress in America," Moss said of the character in a statement released by the network. "She was incredibly unique, stubborn, ambitious and in fierce denial of any wrongdoing until her death where she lived out her days imprisoned on an island just off of the Bronx in NY."

"She is incredibly complicated, something I seem to enjoy playing,” said Moss.

Moss will star in the series and serve as executive producer alongside director Phil Morrison ("Enlightened," "Junebug") and writer Robin Veith ("The Expanse," "True Blood"). Annapurna’s Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison will also serve as executive producers.