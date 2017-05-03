First trailer for 'The Defenders' shows the birth of Marvel's newest superhero team

After battling their own individual demons in the various boroughs of New York, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist are finally ready to become the superhero team they were always meant to be. At least sort of.

The first trailer for "Marvel's the Defenders" has been released, giving fans their fist look at the four street-level superheroes fighting together.

Of course, before they can officially join forces, the leads from Netflix's four previous Marvel shows have to meet one another.

The trailer opens with Jones (Krysten Ritter) being questioned by Misty Knight (Simone Missick), the Detective first introduced in "Marvel's Luke Cage," for interfering with her investigation. Before Jones can incriminate herself in any way, in steps Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) claiming to be her attorney.

In another part of town, Cage (Mike Colter) is having a heart to heart with Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), who suggests the Harlem hero might benefit from meeting another one of her friends. But it looks like before any official introductions can be made, Cage runs into Danny Rand (Finn Jones) in a dark alley under less than ideal circumstances.

In addition to spotlighting these initial meetings, the trailer warns that a war for New York is brewing. The only way to save the city is for "the devil of Hell's Kitchen, the smart-ass detective, the righteous ex-con and the kid with a glowing fist" to work together.

While Rand seems to believe the four heroes make quite a team, Jones is less than enthusiastic. But that might be because the enlightened Iron Fist can't figure out a way to describe the superpowered investigator other than "whatever it is you are."

Maybe Iron Fist doesn't deserve a seat at the big-heroes table.

The trailer also gives a glimpse at the reanimated Elektra (Élodie Yung) back in action and Sigourney Weaver's mysterious villain Alexandra.

"Marvel's the Defenders" will hit Netflix on Aug. 18. Watch the full trailer, which includes a bit of adult language, below.