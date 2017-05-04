Former BET executive Zola Mashariki sues for gender discrimination, defamation

Former BET executives Zola Mashariki and Stephen Hill at a reception sponsored by the network in January.

Cable network BET has been slapped with a discrimination lawsuit by former head of original programming Zola Mashariki, who was fired in April while on medical leave for breast cancer.

The lawsuit, which was filed late Wednesday in California federal court, targets BET, Viacom and former BET president of programming Stephen Hill for gender discrimination, defamation, violation of the Family Medical Leave Act and more.

"The Company fosters a good old boys' club atmosphere and mentality that are hostile to women and their advancement," the complaint alleges. "This misogynistic culture, which marginalizes, demeans and undervalues women, begins at the top of the corporate structure."

Mashariki was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in December 2016 and continued to work until February 2017, when she began medical leave. She was then diagnosed with a second, more severe type of breast cancer that required a longer leave, the complaint says.

According to the lawsuit, the company "questioned the validity of her diagnosis, prevented members of her team from contacting her and deliberately damaged her reputation." Further, a senior executive at BET even suggested to Mashariki's colleagues that she was "faking" her breast cancer, the suit alleges.

Mashariki also alleges in the suit that she was "denied equal employment opportunities, including pay, development, and promotion, compared to similarly situated male employees," with Hill specifically called out.

Hill announced March 29 that he was leaving BET; simultaneously, Mashariki's departure was "falsely announced," according to the complaint. Mashariki was terminiated April 11.

Hill, who left BET in March, could not be immediately reached for comment. A BET spokeswoman referred questions to Viacom's communications department, which didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

Mashariki is asking for damages that include back pay, lost benefits, and other compensation to be determined at a jury trial.

Mashariki, a Dartmouth College, Harvard Law School and USC graduate, previously worked at Fox Searchlight Pictures, where over 15 years she executive produced films such as "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," and "The Secret Life of Bees." According to the complaint, she left the company for BET because, "as a woman of color, BET's brand spoke to her."