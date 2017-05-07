Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Rain puts a damper on MTV Movie & TV Awards' red carpet
- Netflix finds plenty of reasons to renew '13 Reasons Why'
- 'Morning Joe' hosts get naughty in 'SNL' spoof
- The female gaze is alive on new TV shows
- 10 things to do in Los Angeles on Free Comic Book Day 2017
- Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Gal Gadot, Zac Efron and Hailee Steinfeld still shine on a soggy MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet
|Los Angeles Times Staff
If a hydroplaning Tyler Posey isn't evident enough, the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards was soaked by rain and hail Sunday afternoon. But as usual the show went on.