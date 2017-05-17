James Corden returning to host Grammy Awards' 60th anniversary show in 2018

CBS is bringing back James Corden to host the Grammy Awards in 2018, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

When Corden hosted the 2017 Grammys in February, the host of "The Late Late Show" was generally well-received as he brought comedy — including a "Carpool Karaoke" rendition of "Sweet Caroline" — into the mix.

LL Cool J did the honors at the performance-heavy awards show for five years prior. Before that, the Grammys went seven years with no host at all.

For its 60th anniversary year, the show will return to New York City's Madison Square Garden, Recording Academy officials announced earlier this month. Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles has been home to the big production since 2003.

The Grammy Awards will air Jan. 28 on CBS.