Graduation is in the air, and Hollywood has a way of taking center stage during this season as well.

Among a number of celebrities who will bestow words of encouragement upon college graduates, Will Ferrell and Janelle Monáe took their turns this weekend.

Ferrell, a 1990 graduate of USC's journalism school, returned to the Trojan campus Saturday. While his speech was comedic and inspiring all at once, perhaps the one moment graduates will be talking about for years to come is the actor's tribute to Whitney Houston.

"Class of 2017, I just want you to know you will never be alone on whatever path you may choose," he said. "If you ever have a moment where you feel a little down, just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family and imagine me -- literally picture my face -- singing this song gently into your ear."

He then launched into a not-too-shabby version of Houston's "I Will Always Love You."