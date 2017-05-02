Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Janet Jackson keeps it real in message to fans announcing return to tour
|Libby Hill
Janet Jackson posted a new video to fans Monday night, packing information about weight gain, babies, divorce and an upcoming tour in just under 90 seconds.
The video begins with Jackson bemoaning the fact that it looks like she has bags under her eyes before tossing off, "Oh, well, maybe I do."
If she does have bags, it's for good reason. The legendary singer gave birth to her first child, Eissa Al Mana, on Jan. 3.
"It's me, Jan, just in case you didn't recognize me 'cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby," she assures fans before lovingly talking about her son.
"I thank God for him, you guys. He's so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby," Jackson said.
Before moving on to the crux of her message, Jackson took care of a little personal-life housecleaning in the name of keeping it real.
"Yes, I separated from my husband," Jackson said of her marriage to Wissam Al Mana. "We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."
But, Jackson was pleased to announce, she is resuming her world tour come September.
The tour previously known as "Unbreakable" will now be called "The State of the World," a name that's "not about politics," Jackson said.
"It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."
The tour began in August 2015 before Jackson announced that the January 2016 leg of the tour would need to be postponed due to surgery.
In March 2016, the European leg of the tour was also postponed, and the next month Jackson announced the postponement of the rest of the tour due to "family planning."
In October, Jackson confirmed her pregnancy.
"The State of the World" tour includes 56 shows, including Sept. 23 at Honda Center in Anaheim and Oct. 8 at the Hollywood Bowl. It kicks off in Lafayette, La., on Sept. 7.
Tickets for Jackson's North American tour go on sale Friday.