Janet Jackson keeps it real in message to fans announcing return to tour

Janet Jackson posted a new video to fans Monday night, packing information about weight gain, babies, divorce and an upcoming tour in just under 90 seconds.

The video begins with Jackson bemoaning the fact that it looks like she has bags under her eyes before tossing off, "Oh, well, maybe I do."

If she does have bags, it's for good reason. The legendary singer gave birth to her first child, Eissa Al Mana, on Jan. 3.

"It's me, Jan, just in case you didn't recognize me 'cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby," she assures fans before lovingly talking about her son.

"I thank God for him, you guys. He's so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby," Jackson said.