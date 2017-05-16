Jimmy Kimmel set to return as host for next year's Oscars

The motion picture academy is just full of surprises these days, isn't it?

On Tuesday morning, the academy and ABC dropped an unexpectedly early announcement that Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 90th Oscars ceremony on March 4, 2018.

This year's producers, Jennifer Todd and Michael De Luca, will also helm the show for the second year in a row.

“Jimmy, Mike and Jennifer are truly an Oscar dream team,” academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement. “Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning. And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one of our finest hosts in Oscar history.”

“Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, [academy CEO] Dawn [Hudson] and the academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd,” Kimmel said in his own statement. “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

For the academy, the announcement of the host and producers came months ahead of the typical schedule, perhaps indicating a desire to show steadiness and continuity in the wake of the embarrassing and chaotic snafu that capped February's Oscars telecast, in which the wrong winner for best picture was initially announced.

Ratings for this year's show dipped for the third straight year, but, despite the last-minute bungle, Kimmel's hosting and the overall production received largely positive reviews.