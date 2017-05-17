Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Jordan Peele and Misha Green team up for HBO's adaptation of 'Lovecraft Country'
|Nardine Saad
HBO has tapped comedian and director Jordan Peele to adapt Matt Ruff's horror novel "Lovecraft Country" with "Underground" showrunner Misha Green.
The "Key & Peele" co-creator, who is basking in the success of his clever horror satire "Get Out," is going back to television by teaming up with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television for the one-hour series.
Through his Monkeypaw Productions, Peele reportedly brought Ruff's book to Bad Robot and enlisted Green to helm the project, according to Deadline, which first reported the news.
The Comedy Central star took to Twitter to clarify that the show "is more of a social thriller/horror/sci fi/ based on Matt Ruff's book" than a drama.
Green, whose slavery drama "Underground" is on WGN America, also touted the new project, tweeting that there were no words for how excited she is "to tell genre stories where the black folks don't die first."
Peele and Green will serve as executive producers along with Abrams. Green will also pen the pilot and serve as showrunner.
Ruff's 2016 novel is set in the Jim Crow-addled 1950s and revolves around Atticus Black, who embarks on a road trip to find his missing father. He and his traveling companions, Letitia and his uncle George, face a slew of cosmic horrors and racism along the way. The anthological horror series is meant to reclaim genre storytelling from the African American perspective.