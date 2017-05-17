Jordan Peele and Misha Green team up for HBO's adaptation of 'Lovecraft Country'

HBO has tapped comedian and director Jordan Peele to adapt Matt Ruff's horror novel "Lovecraft Country" with "Underground" showrunner Misha Green.

The "Key & Peele" co-creator, who is basking in the success of his clever horror satire "Get Out," is going back to television by teaming up with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television for the one-hour series.

Through his Monkeypaw Productions, Peele reportedly brought Ruff's book to Bad Robot and enlisted Green to helm the project, according to Deadline, which first reported the news.

The Comedy Central star took to Twitter to clarify that the show "is more of a social thriller/horror/sci fi/ based on Matt Ruff's book" than a drama.

Green, whose slavery drama "Underground" is on WGN America, also touted the new project, tweeting that there were no words for how excited she is "to tell genre stories where the black folks don't die first."