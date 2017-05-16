Katy Perry confirmed as judge on ABC's 'American Idol'

Katy Perry is headed to ABC’s revival of “American Idol.”

During the network’s presentation to advertisers at Lincoln Center in New York, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey confirmed that the pop star will serve as the show’s anchor judge.

“Katy is a superstar and a fantastic addition to the long list of

great ‘Idol’ judges,” Dungey said, adding that "we’re pulling out all the stops to make ‘Idol’ bigger and better than ever.”

The pop star, who announced her new album and tour on Monday, also shared her excitement in a statement.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Perry said.

“I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough," she added. "From mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."