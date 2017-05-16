Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Stephen Colbert has a special message for President Trump: 'Please resign'
- 'Battle of the Sexes' trailer features Emma Stone and Steve Carell as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
- ABC's 'Scandal' ending after next season
- Bill Cosby says he won't testify in criminal trial, suggests racism is at play
- Perfection can't save Simone Biles in bewildering 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination
- Jimmy Kimmel set to return as host for next year's Oscars
- ABC adds new shows including "Marvel's Inhumans," "Dancing With the Stars Junior"
- Artist projects his protest on President Trump's D.C. hotel and goes viral
Katy Perry confirmed as judge on ABC's 'American Idol'
|Yvonne Villarreal
Katy Perry is headed to ABC’s revival of “American Idol.”
During the network’s presentation to advertisers at Lincoln Center in New York, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey confirmed that the pop star will serve as the show’s anchor judge.
“Katy is a superstar and a fantastic addition to the long list of
great ‘Idol’ judges,” Dungey said, adding that "we’re pulling out all the stops to make ‘Idol’ bigger and better than ever.”
The pop star, who announced her new album and tour on Monday, also shared her excitement in a statement.
“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Perry said.
“I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough," she added. "From mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."