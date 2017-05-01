Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Photos: Katy Perry, Daisy Ridley, Pharrell Williams and more at the 2017 Met Gala,
- 'House of Cards' Season 5 trailer
- Fyre Festival organizers hit with $100-million class-action lawsuit
- TNT's 'The Last Ship' goes on hiatus while star Eric Dane deals with depression
- Shannen Doherty's breast cancer is in remission
- Teachers snag "Hamilton" tickets for history students
- Exploring the world of Pandora, including the food
At the 2017 Met Gala, Katy Perry, Daisy Ridley, Pharrell Williams and more dress to impress
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" was held Monday in New York, bringing out some big stars wearing some outrageous fashions.