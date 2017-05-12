BREAKING NEWS
Basically, you don't know me, Kylie Jenner says in 'Life of Kylie' first look

Kylie Jenner is revealing what little of herself the public and her 175 million social-media followers haven't already seen.

"When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. But they don't," the reality star says in a teaser for her upcoming E! spin-off series, "Life of Kylie."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum, who gave all the Barbie vibes in Flaunt magazine's pink-hued plastic paradise, debuted on the reality juggernaut at age 9 and transformed from a sweet youngster into a business-savvy bombshell.

She of the plump pout and pert posterior is forging her own reality TV destiny as she shifts away from her famous elder siblings and headline-grabbing parents' orbit.

The eight-part docu-series is the latest in the network's ubiquitous Kardashian-Jenner spin-offs and, per E!, follows the 19-year-old Snapchat queen in her endeavors as "an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics."

"There's an image that I have to keep up with," Jenner narrates over throwback images of "KUWTK" in the teaser. "Then there's me: Kylie."

"Life of Kylie" premieres on the cable network July 6.

