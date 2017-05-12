Basically, you don't know me, Kylie Jenner says in 'Life of Kylie' first look

Kylie Jenner is revealing what little of herself the public and her 175 million social-media followers haven't already seen.

"When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. But they don't," the reality star says in a teaser for her upcoming E! spin-off series, "Life of Kylie."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum, who gave all the Barbie vibes in Flaunt magazine's pink-hued plastic paradise, debuted on the reality juggernaut at age 9 and transformed from a sweet youngster into a business-savvy bombshell.

She of the plump pout and pert posterior is forging her own reality TV destiny as she shifts away from her famous elder siblings and headline-grabbing parents' orbit.

The eight-part docu-series is the latest in the network's ubiquitous Kardashian-Jenner spin-offs and, per E!, follows the 19-year-old Snapchat queen in her endeavors as "an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics."

"There's an image that I have to keep up with," Jenner narrates over throwback images of "KUWTK" in the teaser. "Then there's me: Kylie."

"Life of Kylie" premieres on the cable network July 6.