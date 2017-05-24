Late-night TV hosts, U2 plead for love after Manchester bombing

After the news, late-night talk shows are television's most topical forum. We turn there for the satirical distance and perspective that might allow us to process the day and get to sleep – for laughs when laughter is appropriate, but also for a thoughtful response when events go beyond ordinary human folly to the terrible and unthinkable. Monday's suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, was on the minds of some late-night hosts Tuesday night. "There's really nothing you can say that can approach the shock and the grief of the victims and their families," said Stephen Colbert on "Late Show," asking his audience to go online to hear what his CBS colleague James Corden, who follows him on "The Late Late Show," had to say the night before. "All we can add here," said Colbert, "is that following acts of senseless violence like this, it's all the more important not to be controlled by fear, but instead to be reminded by the action of people of Manchester who rushed to the aid of their friends and strangers alike. It is just more proof that evil cannot succeed as long as good people are willing to love each other."

On NBC's "Late Night," host Seth Meyers had similar thoughts. "At its best, being at a concert is an incredible collective experience," he said. "It's a chance through a shared love of music to connect with, to sing with and to dance with people you don't know.... And so this comes down to the way we treat strangers, and while some cowards chose to treat strangers with hate, from everything I read, Manchester was filled with people last night who provided aid and comfort to help victims who were total strangers to them." He ended with a "plea for all of us to not need a tragedy to remind us of the importance of treating those we do not know with love instead of hate."