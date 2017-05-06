Loretta Lynn hospitalized after stroke

Country music pioneer Loretta Lynn has postponed her upcoming shows after suffering a stroke, according to a post on her official Web site.

The stroke is said to have occurred on Thursday evening at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. The artist, who turned 85 last month, is expected to make a full recovery, according to the post.

Lynn announced earlier this year that she’ll release a new studio album, “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” in August.

“Wouldn’t It Be Great” is the latest product of nearly a decade’s worth of recording at the Cash Cabin Studio with co-producers John Carter Cash and Lynn’s daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell.

The album, due Aug. 18, highlights Lynn’s songwriting with new compositions interspersed with interpretations of some of her songs both new and old.

“I think you try to do better with every record you put out,” Lynn said in a statement at the time of the album's announcement. “It’s just everyday living — and everybody wants to know, ‘Well, what is it about your songs that people like?’ I think you’ve got to tell your stories. I just think it hits everybody, you know, the songs.”