Melissa McCarthy takes her Sean Spicer impersonation to the streets

After a politically turbulent week, it's reasonable that staffers at CNN didn't quite believe their eyes when they saw the spectacle taking place outside their building this morning. According to the tweets of several employees of the cable news network, Melissa McCarthy appeared to be tooling down the streets of Manhattan via a motorized podium, in full Sean Spicer mode.

But their eyes did not deceive them. McCarthy is filming a sketch titled "Spicer Returns" for her gig hosting "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. This is just the latest in a series of buzzy tidbits leading up to Saturday's episode. On Wednesday, McCarthy and "SNL" released a promo featuring the actress lip-syncing and dancing as she was transformed into Spicer. The next day, McCarthy, again in full-Spicer makeup, posted on Instagram a reference to Washington Post reports that Spicer and his staff waited "among bushes" in the wake of President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.