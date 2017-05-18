Punk duo PWR BTTM 'strongly contest' allegations of sexual assault

Members of New York queer punk duo PWR BTTM finally issued statements Thursday about the controversy that has nearly, if not already, torpedoed the group's career.

Last week anonymous allegations of sexual assault were leveled against band member Ben Hopkins.

“I strongly contest the account put forth in Jezebel,” Hopkins said in a statement, referencing an anonymous source quoted in a Jezebel story that claimed Hopkins assaulted her during a sexual encounter.

“I’ve waited to respond to the Jezebel article because the statements made about me by the anonymous source did not line up with any sexual experience I have ever had,” Hopkins said.