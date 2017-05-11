Miley Cyrus goes to 'Malibu': Listen to her rootsy new single

"I never would have believed you three years ago / You told me I'd be here writing this song," Miley Cyrus declares in her rootsy new single, "Malibu," which after much anticipation hit the Internet early Thursday.

But what's so surprising about it?

Serial reinvention has been Cyrus' stock in trade since she broke out of "Hannah Montana" a decade ago. First she was a hard-rocking rebel, then a bubbly pop star, then a hip-hop troublemaker, then a happy hippie (to use her unfortunate term).

So it's not exactly a shock to hear that she's changed up her style yet again for "Malibu," which sounds like, I dunno, Linda Ronstadt fronting Mumford & Sons?

My initial reaction is that the jangly, hand-clappy tune is a bit meh — certainly not the miracle Cyrus presents it as (nor the act of heroism that Apple Music's Zane Lowe laughably described during his premiere).

But hey — it definitely beats Cyrus' excruciating 2015 collaboration with the Flaming Lips. So there's that!