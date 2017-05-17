Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Miley Cyrus takes over NBC, regrets 'Wrecking Ball' and hopes it isn't played at her funeral
Miley Cyrus is taking over NBC.
The pop star interrupted Jimmy Fallon's monologue on "The Tonight Show" Tuesday night to reveal her broad plans to promote her rootsy new single, "Malibu."
"Because what better place to talk about Malibu than in New York City?" Cyrus told Fallon.
On Wednesday morning, she popped up in the "Today" show control room to further the scheme. She also said she would be returning to the morning talk show next week with her entire family for the "Today" concert series to perform "Malibu."
The love song was written about her beau, "Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth," and is a marked shift from her protracted enfant terrible phase.The 24-year-old Disney Channel alum recently sobered up and is cleaning up her anything-goes image.
During the first round of "Marry, Eff, Kill" about her songs, she revealed on "The Zach Sang Show" that she regrets her eye-popping 2013 hit "Wrecking Ball," which purportedly was about her breakup with Hemsworth.
“Marry would probably be ‘The Climb’ because it still has a message I’m down with,” Cyrus said. “Eff would be ‘7 Things.’ Kill would be ‘Wrecking Ball.' That’s something you can’t take away … swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever. Once you do that in the mass that I did, it’s forever," she said of the video directed by photographer Terry Richardson.
“I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball. No matter how much I just frolic with Emu [her dog], I’m always the naked girl on the wrecking ball. I just licked the sledgehammer… I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around," she continued.
“That’s my worst nightmare is that being played at my funeral. That’s my worst nightmare … is being like, ‘We’ll always remember Miley,’ and then that. ‘She was a great person.'”