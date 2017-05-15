The new Miss USA raises some eyebrows with her thoughts on healthcare and feminism

The District of Columbia has another consecutive Miss USA -- and this one believes healthcare is a privilege and the term feminism should be transposed with "equalism."

Twenty-five-year-old Miss D.C. Kara McCullough, a chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, ascended to Miss USA on Sunday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg was the runner-up, and Miss Minnesota Meridith Gould came in third place.

Naples-born McCullough dazzled judges Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence Jenkins -- and piqued social media interest -- with her answers in the Q&A portion of the competition, which covered healthcare, social media, women’s rights and issues facing teenagers.

When asked if she thinks affordable healthcare is a right or a privilege for U.S. citizens, McCullough said it was a "definitely" a privilege.

"As a government employee, I am granted healthcare. And I see firsthand that for one to have healthcare, you need to have jobs," she said. "So therefore, we need to continue to cultivate this environment that we’re given the opportunities to have healthcare as well as jobs to all the American citizens worldwide.”

The answer raised the ire of social media, as well as her denouncement of feminism.