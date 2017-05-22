Missed the Billboard Music Awards? Cher is all you need to know

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Beyoncé's "push party" was an Instagram-ready baby shower
- Universal is reviving its classic monsters for a scary new world called Dark Universe
- Missed the Billboard Music Awards? No problem. Cher is all you need to see
- And in today's installment of Netflix vs. Cannes Film Festival...
- Billy Bush says his daughter was especially upset about that 'Access Hollywood' tape
- 'Twin Peaks' fans pretty much loved every minute of Sunday night's premiere
- 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' sparked serious debate at the Cannes film fest
- John Oliver has a name for Trump's week of scandal: 'Stupid Watergate'
|Christie D'Zurilla
Missed the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night? No worries — all you really needed to see was Cher.
The outspoken pop diva tore through hits "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time," the latter in classic Cher-style couture, spangles and high-heel boots included, before accepting the Icon award from Gwen Stefani.
"I've been doing it for 53 years. ... I'm 71 yesterday," Cher told the Las Vegas audience. "Yes. And I can do a five-minute plank, just saying."
She thanked her mom and Sonny Bono for telling her that she wouldn't be the smartest, the prettiest or the most talented, but she would be special.
"And there was really nothing about me that led anyone to believe I was going to be special," she said.
Looks like you got that, babe.
Backstage, even Celine Dion got in on the action, leading a sing-along and proclaiming: "Forget 71 years old, she's the best. She's amazing."