Missed the Billboard Music Awards? Cher is all you need to know

Missed the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night? No worries — all you really needed to see was Cher.

The outspoken pop diva tore through hits "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time," the latter in classic Cher-style couture, spangles and high-heel boots included, before accepting the Icon award from Gwen Stefani.

"I've been doing it for 53 years. ... I'm 71 yesterday," Cher told the Las Vegas audience. "Yes. And I can do a five-minute plank, just saying."

She thanked her mom and Sonny Bono for telling her that she wouldn't be the smartest, the prettiest or the most talented, but she would be special.

"And there was really nothing about me that led anyone to believe I was going to be special," she said.

Looks like you got that, babe.