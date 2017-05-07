'Morning Joe' hosts get hot and heavy in 'Saturday Night Live' spoof

"Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski confirmed their engagement last week. And there was no way "Saturday Night Live" was going to let the impending nuptials of their corporate siblings at MSNBC go unremarked.

In Saturday's cold open, Kate McKinnon as Brzezinski and Alex Moffat as Scarborough got increasingly — and oddly — affectionate with each other while discussing the American Health Care Act.

The sexual tension and resulting displays of nose nuzzling and nibbling were much to the chagrin of the panel of pundits Mike Barnicle (Bobby Moynihan), Mark Halperin (Beck Bennett) and Willie Geist (Mikey Day).

Although Alec Baldwin did not appear, he did make a voice cameo doing his impersonation of President Trump, calling in to "Morning Joe" as a heretofore unheard of White House publicist named John Miller. (The nom-de-PR was one Trump allegedly used in the '90s.)

“First, I want to wish everyone a happy Cinco de Mayo," said Baldwin-as-Trump-as-Miller, "which is the day all Mexicans eat a sink full of mayonnaise.” "Miller" then seemed confused at the concept that the AHCA bill still had to pass the Senate since there had already been a party to celebrate.

If you want to see if the spoof actually resembles the pair's daily chemistry, "Morning Joe" airs on MSNBC at 6 a.m. weekdays.