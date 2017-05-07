Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 10 things to do in Los Angeles on Free Comic Book Day 2017
- Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- HBO developing four 'Game of Thrones' spin-off projects
- Ariel Winter defends her glitzy fashion choice
- Seth Meyers pokes holes in President Trump's healthcare victory
- Zola Mashariki sues BET, alleging gender discrimination and defamation
- 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' heading to Broadway in 2018
'Morning Joe' hosts get hot and heavy in 'Saturday Night Live' spoof
|Sarah Rodman
"Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski confirmed their engagement last week. And there was no way "Saturday Night Live" was going to let the impending nuptials of their corporate siblings at MSNBC go unremarked.
In Saturday's cold open, Kate McKinnon as Brzezinski and Alex Moffat as Scarborough got increasingly — and oddly — affectionate with each other while discussing the American Health Care Act.
The sexual tension and resulting displays of nose nuzzling and nibbling were much to the chagrin of the panel of pundits Mike Barnicle (Bobby Moynihan), Mark Halperin (Beck Bennett) and Willie Geist (Mikey Day).
Although Alec Baldwin did not appear, he did make a voice cameo doing his impersonation of President Trump, calling in to "Morning Joe" as a heretofore unheard of White House publicist named John Miller. (The nom-de-PR was one Trump allegedly used in the '90s.)
“First, I want to wish everyone a happy Cinco de Mayo," said Baldwin-as-Trump-as-Miller, "which is the day all Mexicans eat a sink full of mayonnaise.” "Miller" then seemed confused at the concept that the AHCA bill still had to pass the Senate since there had already been a party to celebrate.
If you want to see if the spoof actually resembles the pair's daily chemistry, "Morning Joe" airs on MSNBC at 6 a.m. weekdays.