NEH Chairman William D. Adams resigns

William D. "Bro" Adams, chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, announced his almost-immediate resignation on Monday.

Adams, who was appointed by President Obama in February 2014 and confirmed three months later, will be done as of Tuesday.

“Leading this important organization has been one of the most exciting and gratifying experiences of my life,” he said in a memo to staff. “I’m especially appreciative of the excellent and dedicated staff of the agency, who taught me so much about the importance of the humanities and the innovative and meaningful work that is going on at NEH and across the country.”

Before taking the reins at the NEH, Adams was president of Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for 14 years. A greeting from the beginning of his stint at the agency can be seen above.

The NEH awards grants to fund projects related to history, literature, philosophy and other areas of the humanities. Deputy Chair Margaret Plympton will lead the agency until a new chairperson is appointed.

In March, the NEH and its higher-profile cousin, the National Endowment for the Arts, were the subject of much discussion as the budget proposed by the Trump administration would cut funding for both. (Read the Los Angeles Times' recent "L.A. Without the NEA" series here.)

Earlier this month, Adams praised the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017, passed by Congress and signed by the president, which not only continued funding through fiscal 2017-18, but increased it by $2 million.