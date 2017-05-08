Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Nicki Minaj pays fans' tuition, school expenses in a burst of generosity on social media
|Christie D'Zurilla
Nicki Minaj was handing out money on Twitter this weekend, specifically for college tuition, student loans, books and other supplies.
The singer was tweeting about a contest related to the Billboard Music Awards when she came across a tweet from someone asking her to pay their tuition.
"Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!," she wrote Saturday night. "Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"
She took requests for about 45 minutes, bantering back and forth with people about specifics and working out details to get the money deposited.
To one fan who asked for a grand, she replied, "That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!"
Students started seeing the cash in their bank accounts on Sunday, according to TMZ.