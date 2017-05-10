Patti LuPone out-divas Madonna: 'She's dead behind the eyes'

Patti LuPone didn't just throw shade at Madonna — she summoned a full-on solar eclipse.

"Madonna is a movie killer," the star of stage and screen said bluntly Tuesday night on "Watch What Happens Live after a viewer called and asked whether the two stars of "Evita" had ever chatted about their "iconic performances" as Eva Perón.

LuPone, who is 10 years' Madonna's senior, starred in the original 1979 Broadway cast of "Evita" and clearly wasn't afraid of hurting any feelings in assessing the pop star's performance in the movie version of the show.

"She's dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag," LuPone said. "She should not be ... in film or on stage. She's a wonderful performer for what she does, but she's not an actress."

And to think, after she had clashed with "Evita" co-writer Andrew Lloyd Webber, LuPone simply told the New York Times, "I have nothing nice to say about the man, so I choose to say nothing at all."

Turns out that LuPone and Madonna have had almost no contact, except for one time when they were at the same theater.

"The only thing Madonna has ever said to me," LuPone told host Andy Cohen, "was, 'I'm taller than you.' Bada-bing!"

In 1996, before the "Evita" movie opened, Madonna talked to the Los Angeles Times about her star turn, saying she felt like everyone was waiting for her to stumble.

"I consider it an act of God that I got the part," the "Lucky Star" singer said. "There were lots of other actresses who are considered big box office and much more respected for their acting than me."