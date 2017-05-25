Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Surprise! Most critics don't love the new 'Baywatch' and have been savage in their reviews
- Despite online buzz, Claire Foy says she's not starring in 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'
- Gina Prince-Bythewood will direct the new superhero film 'Silver & Black'
- Seth Meyers calls President Trump's proposed budget cuts 'cruel'
- After Manchester attack, Universal Pictures cancels 'The Mummy' premiere in London
- Happy birthday, Octavia Spencer!
- Tom Cruise has made your 1987 dreams come true: A 'Top Gun' sequel is in the works!
Sarah Hyland of 'Modern Family' talks bluntly about her weight — it ain't anorexia, haters
|Christie D'Zurilla
Sarah Hyland isn't setting her self-esteem based on what online critics have to say about her looks and her weight, but she is setting the record straight with some fierce back story.
The "Modern Family" actress, who broke out of the half-hour sitcom box Wednesday as Lisa Houseman in ABC's "Dirty Dancing" reboot, took advantage of the spotlight on the TV movie to air her thoughts via social media Wednesday.
What people see is not an eating disorder, the petite 26-year-old said — it's a down period in a lifelong health battle.
"I write this because I've been accused of promoting anorexia. ... And I want young girls to know that's NOT my intention," she wrote in a message that was split into Part 1 , Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 , Part 6, Part 7 and Part 8.
Hyland, 26, was referring to a host of comments made on an Instagram post Tuesday where she promoted a T-shirt, from her boyfriend Dominic Sherwood's apparel line, that gives part of the proceeds to an anti-bullying campaign. (Yes, she noted the irony.)
"My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like," she wrote Wednesday. "Oh and no that's not photoshop. Those are my legs. Those are my arms."
Here's the thing: Hyland was born with a host of health issues, including kidney dysplasia, as she previously described to Seventeen; her dad donated one of his kidneys to her for a transplant in 2012.
She's "basically been on bed rest for the past few months" and is trying to keep her weight up despite the fact that the medications she is taking have, in part, played havoc with her tastebuds (prednisone has a way of doing that). She's been told she can't work out, and she's lost a lot of muscle mass.
"I don't mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life. For those on prednisone I know what you're going through and I commend you sticking it out as I have," Hyland said.
"My self confidence is not rendered from your comments. Because I will always be too fat. I will always be too skinny. I will never have enough curves to be called a woman. And I will always be a slut for wearing a push up bra," Hyland said.
"Love the you you set out to be. Be the best version of yourself. Be healthy. I'm a 26 year old woman who goes through more than you could even imagine on a daily basis. But I work hard. I love hard. And I got to where I am because I am STRONG and didn't give up."