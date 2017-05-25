Sarah Hyland of 'Modern Family' talks bluntly about her weight — it ain't anorexia, haters

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

"My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like," she wrote Wednesday. "Oh and no that's not photoshop. Those are my legs. Those are my arms." Here's the thing: Hyland was born with a host of health issues, including kidney dysplasia, as she previously described to Seventeen; her dad donated one of his kidneys to her for a transplant in 2012. She's "basically been on bed rest for the past few months" and is trying to keep her weight up despite the fact that the medications she is taking have, in part, played havoc with her tastebuds (prednisone has a way of doing that). She's been told she can't work out, and she's lost a lot of muscle mass. "I don't mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life. For those on prednisone I know what you're going through and I commend you sticking it out as I have," Hyland said.