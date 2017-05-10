'Scandal' reportedly ending after Season 7

Could it be that current political scandals are making it impossible for ABC's "Scandal" to measure up anymore?

TVLine reported that the long-running ABC drama created by Shonda Rhimes will make its seventh season its last, with the announcement to be made during the network's upfront presentation next week.

ABC declined to comment when contacted by The Times.

The political thriller, starring Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, has three episodes left in its current season.

At its peak, the series was pulling in nearly 9 million live+same day viewers each week, in contrast to the average 5.7 million viewers it's garnering for this current season.

The Season 6 finale of "Scandal," directed by Goldwyn, is set to air May 18 at 9 p.m. PDT.