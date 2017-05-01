Shannen Doherty's breast cancer is in remission; she waits with 'lighter' heart for next phase

"What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES," the 46-year-old actress wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."

Shannen Doherty is celebrating a "moment": Her breast cancer has gone into remission.

The "Charmed" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, who was diagnosed with cancer in March 2015, shared an image of herself sitting on the floor, concealing her face. She is still considering whether to have reconstructive surgery as well as taking a pill for the next five years that "comes with its own set of problems and side effects."

"I am blessed, I know that. But for now now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer"

The TV star has undergone surgeries including a mastectomy, radiation, gone through chemotherapy and shaved her head in the battle against the disease.

She finished her last round of chemotherapy in February.

"Last day of chemo. Exhausted. Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not," she wrote at the time.