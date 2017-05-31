Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin has been widely criticized for a gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head
- Then she apologized
- But President Trump didn't accept Griffin's apology
- Neither did First Lady Melania Trump
- And now CNN has fired Griffin
- Lebanon has officially banned 'Wonder Woman' over star's Israeli heritage
- Olivia Newton-John has a new cancer diagnosis; her June shows are postponed
Singing tween ventriloquist from 'America's Got Talent' is the cure for what ails you
|Christie D'Zurilla
Had enough outrage? Here's the cure for what ails you, courtesy of "America's Got Talent."
Take a deep breath, exhale slowly and witness one Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year-old singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City, who on Tuesday night got the Golden Buzzer from "AGT" judge Mel B for a performance that exuded unadulterated joy.
Armed with bunny-puppet pal Petunia on lead vocals, Darci Lynne delivered a surprising version of "Summertime" for her audition. She ended up earning a ticket straight to the competition's live shows.
"You made my heart melt," said Mel B, who Darci Lynne later dubbed "the best Spice Girl."
“I believe that that rabbit is a real separate person," judge Howie Mandel said. "I love you. I believe you’re gonna go far. You just changed your life tonight, young lady."