Singing tween ventriloquist from 'America's Got Talent' is the cure for what ails you

Had enough outrage? Here's the cure for what ails you, courtesy of "America's Got Talent."

Take a deep breath, exhale slowly and witness one Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year-old singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City, who on Tuesday night got the Golden Buzzer from "AGT" judge Mel B for a performance that exuded unadulterated joy.

Armed with bunny-puppet pal Petunia on lead vocals, Darci Lynne delivered a surprising version of "Summertime" for her audition. She ended up earning a ticket straight to the competition's live shows.

"You made my heart melt," said Mel B, who Darci Lynne later dubbed "the best Spice Girl."

“I believe that that rabbit is a real separate person," judge Howie Mandel said. "I love you. I believe you’re gonna go far. You just changed your life tonight, young lady."