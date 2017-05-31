ENTERTAINMENT

Singing tween ventriloquist from 'America's Got Talent' is the cure for what ails you

Christie D'Zurilla

Had enough outrage? Here's the cure for what ails you, courtesy of "America's Got Talent." 

Take a deep breath, exhale slowly and witness one Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year-old singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City, who on Tuesday night got the Golden Buzzer from "AGT" judge Mel B for a performance that exuded unadulterated joy.

Armed with bunny-puppet pal Petunia on lead vocals, Darci Lynne delivered a surprising version of "Summertime" for her audition. She ended up earning a ticket straight to the competition's live shows. 

"You made my heart melt," said Mel B, who Darci Lynne later dubbed "the best Spice Girl."

“I believe that that rabbit is a real separate person," judge Howie Mandel said. "I love you. I believe you’re gonna go far. You just changed your life tonight, young lady."

Latest updates

