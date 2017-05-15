Opinion
'Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly' will arrive on NBC in June

Stephen Battaglio
Megyn Kelly, photographed in 2016. (Victoria Will / AP)
If it’s Sunday, it’s Megyn Kelly on NBC.

The former Fox News anchor told an audience of ad executives at the NBC upfront sales presentation Monday at New York’s Radio City Music Hall that her new news magazine program will premiere in June. Airing Sundays at 7 p.m., it will compete directly against CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

NBC has not announced a title for the program, but according to a person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to discuss it publicly, it will be called “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.”

Kelly, who signed with NBC in January, was introduced onstage by “Today” co-anchors Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie and “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt.

Lauer described his new colleague as “someone who shares our values and will help make us even better tomorrow.” It was a public show of unity, as New York tabloid gossip pages have pushed the idea that Kelly is a “Today” co-anchor in waiting.

