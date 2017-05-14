Trailer for Fox's new Marvel series 'The Gifted' expands the X-Men universe beyond Xavier's school for mutants

"The Gifted," Fox's newest piece of the "X-Men" universe, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers.

The network has dropped the latest full-length trailer, giving audiences a taste of what a live action X-Men drama series may look like. Tying the show to the Marvel universe are mentions of the X-Men and the Brotherhood [of evil mutants?] and the name Lorna Dane (played by actresses Emma Dumont), who comic book fans will recognize as the daughter of Magneto.

The series stars Stephen Moyer ("Shots Fired"), Amy Acker (“Person of Interest”), Sean Teale (“Reign”), Jamie Chung ("Gotham"), Coby Bell (“Burn Notice”), Blair Redford (“Satisfaction”), Natalie Alyn Lind ("Gotham"), Percy Hynes White (“Night at the Museum 3”) and the aforementioned Dumont ("Aquarius").

The show is written by "APB" and "Burn Notice" writer Matt Nix, but Marvel storytellers pepper the executives behind the Fox property, including Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”) and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”). And to top it all off the pilot is directed by Bryan Singer, longtime X-Men movie maker and the eye behind four mutant-centric feature films.

There's no official premiere date, but Fox's press release stated that it's angling for fall 2017.