In 'The Dark Tower' trailer, see Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey fight it out

Rejoice, Stephen King fans, the first trailer for Sony's "The Dark Tower" is finally here.

King's epic tale — sprawling over seven novels published between 1982 and 2004, with a sequel in 2012 — features a showdown between Roland Deschain, a brooding, honor-bound gunslinger played by Idris Elba, and the Man in Black, a trickster sorcerer with a penchant for power, played by Matthew McConaughey.

But King purists would be wise to remember that this "The Dark Tower" is no straight adaptation of the series, but rather a new spin on a world that the novelist created over the years.

At the center of the trailer is Jake Chambers, a boy whose ability to see between worlds is dismissed as childish fantasy, before it is proved all too real.

Deschain and the Man in Black's war brings them to Earth, where the continuation of all of humanity depends on the Deschain's success.

Directed and co-written by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel ("A Royal Affair), "The Dark Tower" will hit theaters Aug. 4.