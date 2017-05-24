Tom Cruise confirms 'Top Gun' sequel -- 30 years too late

Cruise unceremoniously confirmed the news on the Australian morning show "Sunrise" to anchors who seemed somewhat dumbfounded by the revelation.

In what's sure to have been the hottest news of 1987, Tom Cruise confirmed Tuesday that not only is a "Top Gun" sequel in the works, but that he aims to start filming it in the next year.

The film featured a lot of male posturing, a strangely erotic beach volleyball scene and, like, a lot of Kenny Loggins songs.

The original "Top Gun" came out in 1986 and Cruise played a cocky Navy aviator hungry to be the best of the best when he enters the competitive Topgun program based at the Naval Air Station in Miramar, Calif.

Given that literally nothing else is known about the film at this point, let's enter into a bit of reality-based speculation.

There are a number of challenges to making a sequel to a film that was released more than 30 years ago. For starters, all of those actors playing beautiful, young fighter pilots are now, well, a lot older.

Then there are the facts.

Assuming that Cruise's character, Maverick, stayed on the straight and narrow, he should have risen through the Navy ranks to a level that doesn't see him regularly flying.

Further, if his rebel ways continued and he didn't rise in command, then he likely would have been asked to leave after serving for 20 years or so.

At best, fans will be looking at Cruise to take on something like Tom Skerritt's sage-advisor role from the original film. He'll probably end up trying to shepherd a renegade pilot too much like himself, played by Ansel Elgort or Josh Hutcherson.

There's also the matter that Miramar isn't even a Naval Air Station anymore, transferring to the Marine Corps in 1999.

Not to worry, however, the Topgun program still exists; it's just located in beautiful Fallon, Nev., now.