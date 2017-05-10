'Unikitty!' show headed to Cartoon Network

Say goodbye to frowny faces, bushy mustaches and negativity of any kind. Unikitty is getting her own animated TV show.

Cartoon Network has announced it has greenlit "Unikitty!", a new series following the adventures of the fan favorite emissary of positivity from "The Lego Movie" from Warner Bros. Animation.

In "The Lego Movie," Unikitty was introduced as the princess of Cloud Cuckoo Land, a happy fantasy land devoid of rules, governments and bedtimes, who joined Emmet and Wyldstyle's mission to stop Lord Business.

The new series will follow the adventures of Unikitty as she rules her kingdom. Her daily responsibilities include making sure everybody is happy, promoting creativity and vanquishing any negativity. That all sounds sugary sweet, but Unikitty also has a bit of an edge when anyone gets in her way.

Joining Unikitty at the castle are her brother and best friend Puppycorn, her trusty bodyguard Hawkodile and the resident scientist Dr. Fox.

"Unikitty!" will feature the voices of Tara Strong ("Teen Titans Go!," "My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic"), Grey Griffin ("Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!," "The Loud House") Kate Micucci ("Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!," "Steven Universe"), Roger Craig Smith ("Regular Show"), Eric Bauza ("The Adventures of Puss in Boots") and H. Michael Croner ("Review").

"The Lego Batman Movie" and "The Lego Movie's" Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee, Jill Wilfert and "Teen Titan Go!'s" Sam Register will serve as executive producers, with "Teen Titan Go!'s" Aaron Horvath as supervising producer. Edward Skudder ("Dick Figures") and Lynn Wang ("Star vs. the Forces of Evil") will serve as producers.