Universal Music Group CEO on Manchester attack: 'A level of evil beyond comprehension'

Lucian Grainge of Universal Music Group sent a company-wide memo Tuesday, calling it "a day of remembrance" of victims of the suicide attack in Manchester, England, and acknowledging that emotions were raw.

"[W]e grieve for all of those lost there, offering our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones," said the chief executive of UMG, parent company of Ariana Grande's recording label Republic, in a note obtained by Variety.

Twenty-two people, one only 8 years old, were killed Monday night and at least 59 were hurt when a bomb exploded as Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena was ending.

"This hits home for us as a music company," Grainge said, "because so many of us, myself included, spend so much time out seeing our artists perform, let alone attending concerts as fans. That’s why we’ve chosen music as our career — or rather music has chosen us."

No UMG employees, including Grande and her crew, were injured in the blast, he confirmed, and help from human resources and security was offered to those with questions or concerns.

"That said," Grainge continued, "the fact that such an unspeakable act can be committed at a place where innocent people — including so many young people — come together peacefully to enjoy music reflects a level of evil beyond comprehension."

