Vanessa Bayer joins Bobby Moynihan in 'SNL' exodus

Vanessa Bayer, the longest-tenured current female cast member on "Saturday Night Live," has decided not to return to the NBC sketch series.

Bayer's exit after seven seasons follows the announcement earlier this week that Bobby Moynihan, a nine-year "SNL" vet, will be leaving the show to headline the CBS sitcom "Me, Myself & I."

Bayer announced her departure on Instagram today, hours before taping tonight's season finale.

“Thank you 'SNL' for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories,” she wrote. “It has been a dream come true.”