Who can walk on water and soar over mountains without ruffling his handsome, chic trench coat?

If you guessed James Bond or Jesus, you'd be mistaken.

In the music video for his debut single, "Sign of the Times," Harry Styles soars like an eagle across a lush countryside, high above the mountains and down low enough to walk-run across a lake.

The cinematic video -- shot in Isle of Skye, Scotland -- is high on drama. There's plenty of shots of Styles in full wind-swept, heartthrob mode, with his brooding eyes and perfectly tousled hair getting serious camera time to match his David Bowie-esque power ballad.

Nothing really happens in the clip, but who needs a narrative when you've got a gorgeously shot video to introduce your solo stardom to the world?

"Sign of the Times" is the first offering from One Direction's de facto frontman.

His self-titled debut, executive-produced by Jeff Bhasker, arrives on Friday. Fans will get to see his brooding in person (sorry, he probably won't be flying) when his solo tour kicks off in September -- that is, if you were lucky to get a ticket, considering the shows sold out in mere seconds.

To promote the album, Styles will perform a weeklong residency on CBS' "The Late Late Show With James Corden" next week.