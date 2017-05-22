Beyoncé's 'push party' proved she's the queen of high-fashion pregnancy

Seen at a Clippers playoff game in April. Beyoncé hasn't let her pregnancy slow her down.

So it's the middle of May and we still don't know whether Beyoncé is carrying boys, girls or glorious beings made of pure light. But we do know that she continues to have an exquisitely designed pregnancy.

On Saturday Beyoncé's mama, Tina Knowles Lawson, shared videos and photos from the Carter Push Party (though Beyoncé and husband Jay Z are best known by singular monikers, their last names are Knowles-Carter and Carter, respectively). And it was an event for the ages.

A bevy of glamorous guests -- including tennis icon Serena Williams, actress Lala Anthony and Vanessa Bryant, wife of Lakers legend Kobe -- gathered in a room decked out with warm orange decor and African-style prints.

Also present were former Destiny's Children Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé's cousin Angie Beyince and celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.