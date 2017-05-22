Beyoncé's 'push party' proved she's the queen of high-fashion pregnancy

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Libby Hill
So it's the middle of May and we still don't know whether Beyoncé is carrying boys, girls or glorious beings made of pure light. But we do know that she continues to have an exquisitely designed pregnancy.
On Saturday Beyoncé's mama, Tina Knowles Lawson, shared videos and photos from the Carter Push Party (though Beyoncé and husband Jay Z are best known by singular monikers, their last names are Knowles-Carter and Carter, respectively). And it was an event for the ages.
A bevy of glamorous guests -- including tennis icon Serena Williams, actress Lala Anthony and Vanessa Bryant, wife of Lakers legend Kobe -- gathered in a room decked out with warm orange decor and African-style prints.
Also present were former Destiny's Children Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé's cousin Angie Beyince and celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.
Plenty of guests shared their own snaps from the party, highlighting their own impeccable fashion.
But Queen Bey was not to be outdone at her own baby shower, posting three black-and-white pictures from the festivities, displaying her glorious henna-tattooed baby(s) bump and big smiles from both her and Jay.
All things considered, it's been a very Instagram-friendly pregnancy for the Carters, with Beyoncé announcing their impending arrival with a post in February and sharing plenty of bumptastic fashion photos in the months since.
No official word yet on when the Carter babies are due to make their bow, but expect the first Instagram snap to be epic.