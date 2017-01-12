Michelle Obama's final 'Tonight Show' stop teases a future as late-night TV host or president

Michelle Obama's farewell tour is coming to a close. The first lady made her final late-night TV appearance on "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday.

While there was no "mom dancing" this time, there was plenty of gratitude as well as discussions of Obama's plans.

Sitting down with host Jimmy Fallon, FLOTUS used the occasion to thank her mother, whom she credited for keeping the first family grounded over the last eight years by helping take care of Malia and Sasha.

"Mom doesn't really play," said the first lady. "She's not impressed with any of us."

When Obama joined Fallon behind his desk to write out some thank-you cards, she realized perhaps she prefers to be on that side of the desk. Could a stint as a talk show host be in the first lady's future?

Of course, Fallon couldn't let her steal his spotlight and got the last laugh when he used his thank-you card to ask Obama to run for president.

The lighthearted fun was quite a contrast to the proceedings over on "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee." She called it "comedy Christmas" after the release of a 35-page document of unverified allegations that Russian officials have been gathering compromising information about president-elect Donald Trump in order to blackmail him.

You can watch the "Full Frontal" segment, which contains adult language and images, here.