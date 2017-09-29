Olivia de Havilland scores court victory; trial will begin Nov. 27

The drama that began on screen and spilled over into reality continues to unfold as famed actress Olivia de Havilland scored a significant court victory Friday. Her lawsuit against FX Networks and Ryan Murphy Productions is headed to trial in November.

FX and Murphy had filed a motion to dismiss the 101-year-old legend's lawsuit over her depiction in the Emmy-nominated series "Feud: Bette and Joan," citing the U.S. and California constitutions' rights to free speech in connection with a public issue.

They claimed that de Havilland's consent was not needed to include her in the show, nor did her inclusion violate her right of publicity, citing the state's statutes protecting petition and free-speech rights.

At Friday's hearing, L.A. Superior Court Judge Holly Kendig ruled that de Havilland's complaint will stand, unless the defendants successfully appeal the decision.

In order to strike a complaint using California's anti-SLAPP statute, a case must meet two criteria. First, the defense must prove that the originating suit is based on protected rights. If established, the plaintiff must then present admissible evidence that suggests that they – in this case, de Havilland – would prevail if the case proceeded to trial.

FX was successful in proving that de Havilland's case was based on protected rights Friday, but de Havilland was successful in presenting sufficient evidence that she would be victorious at trial.