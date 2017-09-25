Prince Harry and sweetheart Meghan Markle make official debut as couple

Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, attend a wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Monday.

It's official!

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle made their first official appearance as a couple Monday, as they took in a wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

News of Markle's relationship with Harry first surfaced in October, at which point the pair had reportedly been dating for three months.

In November, the couple went a step beyond what commoners might call "Facebook official" when Harry's press secretary released a statement decrying the "wave of abuse and harassment" Markle was exposed to, merely for being the prince's paramour.

Though photographed together previously, this is the first outing that the pair have made at an official event.

This is just the latest photo-related news item from this year's Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style, multi-sport event that Harry started in 2014 for wounded veterans.

On Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump met with Harry on her first solo foreign trip of her husband's administration, leading the United States delegation to the games.

The two sat down to chat, but not before taking the world's most awkward photos, some of which sent the internet down a rabbit hole of body language experts and conspiracy theories.