Sean Spicer proves he's still Team Trump on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer faced plenty of questions Wednesday night in his first late-night TV interview since leaving his position with the Trump administration. And he spent much of his time on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” continuing to defend the president.

Introducing Spicer as someone who “survived one of the worst jobs ever” and who was “free at last to speak about it,” Kimmel launched into a topic that Spicer probably would never like to revisit: the crowd size at President Trump’s inauguration.

Ultimately Kimmel did not press Spicer to admit that the president’s claims about the crowd were exaggerated, and Spicer continued to assert that his job was just to articulate Trump's messages and beliefs.

But Kimmel didn't let up on Trump’s Twitter habits and his attitude toward journalists and the mainstream media.

Though the exchange started a bit lighthearted, with Kimmel joking about Trump’s late-night tweeting and whether Spicer ever tried to “accidentally” drop the president’s phone down the toilet (he didn’t), Kimmel did press Spicer about “fake news.”

“This idea of fake news. Do you agree that the majority of journalists are decent people who are looking to get the truth and write the truth?” Kimmel asked.

“I think probably the majority,” Spicer said. “[But] there are a lot that would rather be first than right. And I think that’s unfortunate because it gives a bad name to those who actually do take the time to get it right.”

According to Spicer, journalists cross a line when “they go on Twitter, or on other social media, and start to perpetuate myths.”

“Wait a minute, the journalists go on Twitter and perpetuate myths?” countered Kimmel. “How about the president?”

Kimmel did not let up there.

“It seems that what [Trump] calls fake news is really anything that criticizes him. Then he’ll give validity to wacky news sources sometimes because they are complementary,” he said. “Do you think that is a dangerous thing — to delegitimize the press — for America?”

“I believe that a free press is paramount to a democracy. It’s what makes our country great,” Spicer said, before accusing the press corps of continually attacking Trump to “undermine him or call into question his credibility.”

Kimmel eventually got around to asking Spicer one question many Americans have likely wondered since Trump’s election: “Do you think Donald Trump wants to be president?”

“Absolutely,” Spicer said, to Kimmel's apparent surprise.

Of course, the inteview wasn't all politics. Kimmel and Spicer also discussed "Saturday Night Live" (Spicer admitted he thought Melissa McCarthy's impression of him was kind of funny), the possibility of a tell-all book and more. Watch the full interview above.