See 'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's charming engagement announcement

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie arrive at the L.A. premiere of "Game of Thrones" on July 12, 2017.

The pair announced the happy news via a charmingly old-fashioned engagement announcement in the "Forthcoming Marriages" section of Wednesday's Times of London.

Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged, after months of speculation and years of secretive courtship.

It turns out Jon Snow may know a thing or two after all.

"The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," the announcement read.

Leslie, who now stars on "The Good Fight," and Harington aren't the only celebrities who've opted to go the low-key throwback route when it comes to pending nuptials.

In 2014, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter announced their own engagement in the same analogue fashion.

There's no word yet on when and where Harington and Leslie will tie the knot, but they've likely learned enough from their time on the HBO series to know how to keep a secret.

Actually, given the history of "Game of Thrones"-related weddings, maybe they'll just opt to elope.