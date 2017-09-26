Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Chip and Joanna Gaines announce departure from HGTV's 'Fixer Upper'
- George Clooney adds voice to NFL kneeling debate with poem 'Prayer for Our Country'
- Robert Plant announces 2018 tour, releases new song with Chrissie Hynde
- Broadway star Idina Menzel marries 'Rent' co-star Aaron Lohr
- Forget a knee. President Trump took it on the chin from late-night TV over his NFL comments
Chip and Joanna Gaines announce departure from HGTV's 'Fixer Upper'
|Libby Hill
Fans of home-renovation shows were heartbroken Tuesday when Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they'll be leaving their hit HGTV series "Fixer Upper."
"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of 'Fixer Upper' will be our last," the couple wrote on their blog. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with."
The Gaineses also posted a video on their blog expressing their gratitude to fans for joining them and explaining that they're making the choice to focus on their family and their business in Waco, Texas.
"This journey has been indescribable," said a visibly emotional Chip. "The opportunity of a lifetime. Our family has grown up before our eyes on national television, which is an experience, that I can tell you, is beautiful. It’s wonderful for so many reasons."
"It’s such a bittersweet time for us, because the last five years, this has been our life," added Joanna. "The show, the crew here, these homes that we’ve gotten to renovate for these beautiful families."
"Fixer Upper" began its first season in April 2014 and soon became the jewel in HGTV's real-estate renovation crown. Last year, the series averaged 4.3 million viewers, more than 1.5 million more viewers than the network's second-place series, "Flip or Flop."
"We’ve all been on an incredible journey with Chip and Joanna for five years," HGTV said in a statement released Tuesday. "It takes a huge amount of time and creative energy to make a phenomenal series like 'Fixer Upper'. We understand their decision to spend more time with their family. Like all of their fans, we want only the best for them and they know they will always have a home at HGTV.
"Fans can expect that the upcoming season of 'Fixer Upper' will be the best season ever and we can’t wait for it to hit the air later this year."
Fans of the show should rest easy knowing that this announcement doesn't mean the disappearance of the Gaines family from their lives.
Target announced two weeks ago that Chip and Joanna Gaines will be launching Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand for the big-box store, with products arriving in stores Nov. 5.
Chip Gaines also has a book, "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff," scheduled for release Oct. 17.
And if you're worried about getting your fix of shiplap – a type of wooden board that's a staple on the show – HGTV recently posted a video on how to make your own.
Season 5 of "Fixer Upper" is expected to debut in November.