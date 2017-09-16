Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
U2 cancels St. Louis show due to protests
The Irish rock band U2 has canceled its Saturday night concert in St. Louis after police told concert organizers that they couldn't provide a standard level of security because of protests.
Hundreds marched Friday after a judge acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer in the 2011 shooting death of a black suspect. The protests were expected to continue on Saturday.
Police say nine city police officers and one state Highway Patrol officer were injured in Friday's protests. There were 23 arrests before 6 p.m. and an unknown number of additional arrests after that.
The band says on its website that it can't in good conscience risk its fans' safety. The site outlines plans for refunds.