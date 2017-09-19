Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
John Stamos and 'Weird Al' Yankovic will star in Hollywood Bowl's 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'
|Nardine Saad
Hold your breath, make a wish, count to three: John Stamos and "Weird Al" Yankovic will headline the Hollywood Bowl's live-to-film adaptation of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" in November.
Stamos, a star of Netflix's "Fuller House," will play the titular confectioner, the role made famous by the late Gene Wilder in Warner Bros.' iconic 1971 film, and will sing "Pure Imagination." Song parodist Yankovic will sing the parts of all the Oompa Loompas, which begs the question: What is this, Hollywood Bowl? Some kind of funhouse?
"Willy Wonka is the first movie I ever saw," Stamos said in a statement Tuesday. "The film was released at a time when you could bring your own popcorn to the movie theater. I filled a whole grocery bag full of popcorn, but never touched it because I was so fascinated with what was going on behind Willy's eyes. Gene Wilder as Willy was pure magic."
Joining Stamos and Yankovic are Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things") as Charlie, Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul") as the Candy Man, Richard Kind ("Inside Out") as Grandpa Joe, Elle King singing Veruca Salt's "I Want it Now" and Ingrid Michaelson as Mrs. Bucket.
"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" in concert at the Hollywood Bowl premieres Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. and features the actors singing songs from the beloved adaptation of Roald Dahl's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as the film plays onscreen.
The family-friendly event will mix film, live music, singers, dancers, effects and special guests. It also includes a costume contest, special projections by artist Shag and will be presented with "Smell-O-Rama," affording concert-goers an olfactory experience with exclusive Scratch-N-Sniff Golden Tickets.
Richard Kraft, who helmed the Bowl's similar presentations of "The Little Mermaid" and "La La Land," will co-direct with Maximillian Castillo.
"'Pure imagination' has been the vision behind creating this unique celebration," Kraft said. "Wonka is all about creating an unexpected, experiential overload of sights and music, and even smells. Every member of our audience will be receiving their own scratch-n-sniff Golden Ticket, so at the right moments they will be experiencing the aromas like chocolate and bubble gum. Even the Snozzberries will smell like Snozzberries."
Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.