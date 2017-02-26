The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Blue ACLU ribbons make a statement on the Oscars red carpet
|Nardine Saad
Academy Award attendees on Sunday made activism a must-have red-carpet accessory.
Those blue ribbons affixed to the formal attire worn by model Karlie Kloss, original song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Loving" nominee Ruth Negga and "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins represent the American Civil Liberties Union's new "Stand With ACLU" initiative.
By wearing the pin, the celebrities are showing their support “for the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States," the ACLU said in a statement.
"I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals," Miranda said .