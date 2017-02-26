The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us all day to find out what happened behind the scenes at the Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned for the big show, and who we think will take home Oscar gold.
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Close behind is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations. Also in the running is Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th.”
John Legend, Justin Timeberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will be performing the nominated original songs. But will Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (both nominated for "La La Land") join onstage for a little looking-at-your-feet soft-shoe? Only time will tell.
· The complete list of Oscar nominations
· What time are the Oscars on?
· PHOTOS: L.A. Times portraits of the nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards
ALERT: Beyoncé and Jay Z have joined Oscar season
|Amy Kaufman
IMPORTANT OSCARS ANNOUNCEMENT: Beyoncé is here.
There was plenty of star power in the room even before America's entertainment king and queen arrived: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Salman Rushdie, Nicole Kidman.
But when Beyoncé and Jay Z strolled into the Weinstein Co.'s pre-Oscar dinner at 10:45 on Saturday evening, no one else seemed to matter. Just a few minutes after the famous couple entered the party -- flanked by half a dozen hulking bodyguards -- Harvey Weinstein made an announcement.
The studio head ran back up on the stage where Cynthia Erivo, Christopher Jackson and Corbin Bleu had just finished performing a handful of songs from the Broadway musical "In the Heights" to request the musicians redo the first five minutes of their act so that Bey and Jay could watch.
The performers must have been members of the Beyhive, because they immediately obliged.
So why were the soon-to-be parents of twins at the Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday night? Perhaps their cameo was due to the docu-series about Kalief Browder that Jay Z produced with the Weinstein Co., set to air on Spike TV next week.
Or maybe they're just big fans of "Lion," the company's film vying for best picture. We tried to get close enough to the couple to ask which movie they'd be rooting for, but no such luck -- those bodyguards were blocking every potential angle.
At least we had another couple to admire: "Lion's" Dev Patel and 8-year-old costar Sunny Pawar, whose adorable friendship has frankly been the highlight of our award season.
Though he fell asleep at the Golden Globes ceremony last month, Pawar seems to have the late-night party scene down by now. He and his dad left only a few minutes before Beyoncé and Jay Z, who only lasted at the party for about a half an hour.